IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.95% of IMAX worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IMAX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

IMAX Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $855.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

