Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Purchases 2,941 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.07. Barrick Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$19.04 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4199288 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

