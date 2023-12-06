Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,298 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PWV opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $800.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

