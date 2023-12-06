iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.