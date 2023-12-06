iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

