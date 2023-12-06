iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

