Kelleher Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

