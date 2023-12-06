La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.6 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.