Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $2,410,914. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

