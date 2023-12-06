Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $2,410,914. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

