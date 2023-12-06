MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MannKind by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Price Performance

MNKD stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

