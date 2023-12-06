Merlin Capital LLC Has $673,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

