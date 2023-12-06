Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,104 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,516,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 59.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,771,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,030,302,000 after acquiring an additional 191,828 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.