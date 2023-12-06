Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Swiss National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,540,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,564,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Microsoft worth $8,697,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

