Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

