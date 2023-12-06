Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after buying an additional 12,130,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after buying an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $46,264.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

