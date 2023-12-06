Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,544 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Money Express by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMXI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

