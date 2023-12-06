Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,907 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

