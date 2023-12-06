Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,275 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 106.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 34,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at $502,056.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

