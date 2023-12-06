Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 679 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

