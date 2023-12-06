Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,397 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.5 %

BROS opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.13, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.