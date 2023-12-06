Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $953.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

