Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,109 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $100,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $243,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

