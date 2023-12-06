Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 227.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

