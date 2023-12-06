Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,642 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SUPV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

NYSE:SUPV opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $317.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.