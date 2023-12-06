Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.95. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

