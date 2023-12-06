Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,649 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

