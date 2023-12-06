Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,017 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.8 %

BYND stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $571.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.28. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Beyond Meat

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

