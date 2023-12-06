Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 34,019 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,485,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 869.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 2,930,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after buying an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,488,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 509.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 987,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

