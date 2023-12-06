Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,679 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.03.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

