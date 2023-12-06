Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 696 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

