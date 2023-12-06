Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,684,000 after buying an additional 7,122,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 929,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expro Group by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 780,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expro Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 700,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,559.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $369.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $314,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,644.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,015,600 shares of company stock worth $69,226,454 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.