Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,769.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.