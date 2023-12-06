Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

