Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Herbalife by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

