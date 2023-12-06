Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $711,000 Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 309,135 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,455,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. SVB Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

