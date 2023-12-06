Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $737,000 Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 623.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

