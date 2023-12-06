Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $766,000 Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 568.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Xencor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

