Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.45 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

