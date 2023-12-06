Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $787,000 Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,561 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 55.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOYU opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.97. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

