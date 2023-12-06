Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $839,000 Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

