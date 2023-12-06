Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Angi were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 428,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Down 4.4 %

ANGI opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.