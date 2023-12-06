Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 370,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,063,000 after purchasing an additional 521,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,524,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after buying an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,087,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 1,665,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

