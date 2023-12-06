Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $686,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

