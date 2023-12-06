Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $688,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $321,954.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,705.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,140 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

