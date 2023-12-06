Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $757,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 515.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 180,775 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

