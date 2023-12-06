Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $748,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

