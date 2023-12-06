Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $818,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 111,018 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 193,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

