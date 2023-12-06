Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $830,000 Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,022,000 after buying an additional 5,653,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

