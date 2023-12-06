Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,057 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $924.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.